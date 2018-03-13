Greenham Trust funds Home-Start baby group

FAMILY support charity Home-Start West Berkshire has launched an intergenerational baby group, thanks to funding from the Greenham Trust.

Home-Start aims to end loneliness and isolation of new parents and babies and elderly people in care homes.

The funding Home-Start has received will help bring young parents, babies and the elderly together once a week so they can spend quality time together.

Scheme manager Grace Ryder said: “We are very excited to be able to launch an intergenerational baby group in West Berkshire and the response from the public has been overwhelming.

“Loneliness and isolation have a huge effect on the families we support so we are keen to see the impact this project can have.

“It has been a long time in conception and we are hugely grateful to Greenham Trust for making such a project a reality.”

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “This is just one example of how reactive grant funding can help make a difference.

“We’ve donated over £40m over the last 20 years to local organisations like Home-Start.

“If you’re looking for financial support for your charitable community project, you have just under one month to submit your application to Greenham Trust via The Good Exchange online platform.”

Applications for funding can be submitted at www.thegoodexchange.com and should be received by March 23.