Appeal following burglary in Theale

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Theale.
The burglar gained entry to a property on Church Street by forcing a window open, between 8am and 12pm on Tuesday, February 27.
Once inside he stole a range of electronics and designer items including watches, a pair of sunglasses and a luxury handbag; carrying them out of the property in a large blue IKEA bag.
The burglar is described as a man aged in his mid-thirties.
Investigating officer DC Martin Turner said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have information, to call our 24-hour enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference: 43180061954.
“As this incident took place on a busy road, we would like to hear from anyone who may have dash cam footage of anything suspicious in the area around this time.”
