Rest home wins £500 prize for refurbishment

Residents celebrate Broadmead's achievement at cheque presentation party

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

BROADMEAD Rest Home in Woolton Hill has been shortlisted in the Best Regeneration Project category at the Pinders 2018 Healthcare Design Awards.

The refurbished care home received a £500 prize and an award in recognition of the achievement.

Broadmead’s lifestyle co-ordinator Charlie Rawlings said: “It is a very homely home and a lot of staff are related.

“It is a very different Broadmead to what it used to be and, since the refurbishment, we have a lot of local staff, volunteers and groups coming in.

“Since the refurbishment the atmosphere has changed in the home.” 

The owner of Broadmead, Jabriel Raja, will give the £500 to the NSPCC.

The care home staff added an extra £110 to this donation through a silent auction, where they were tasked with a challenge in exchange for a donation. 

Ms Rawlings said: “There were 10 members of staff and 10 forfeits.

“Two members of staff wandered around Woolton Hill dressed as the 118 runners. I had to come to work in my pyjamas.”  

Mr Raja was presented with the cheque last Thursday.

The Pinder judges were also in attendance to present the award to the care home.

Residents were entertained with board games, sensory activities and a quintessential tea. 

The finals for the Healthcare Design Awards will be held in London on Wednesday, March 14. 

