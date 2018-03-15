go

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, ‘Catfishing’ - a court hears how a man lured a girl into a sex trap by posing as a young boy online.

In other news, we reveal more about our plans to demolish Newspaper House.

Plus, what can be done to improve Newbury's market? Traders, councillors and shoppers give their views.  

Meanwhile, hundreds of children dressed up for a belated World Book Day. See if your characters made it in. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a High Street landmark store is closing. Meanwhile, new homes are being built nearby. 

In Thatcham this week, a Conservative councillor has been disqualified from West Berkshire Council.

And in Hampshire, a vigilant litter picker in Highclere hopes to shame Basingstoke and Deane Council.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

