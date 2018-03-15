Australian bar Walkabout opens its doors in Newbury

NEW Australian sports bar Walkabout opens its doors in Newbury today (Thursday) following an investment of almost £400,000.

Stonegate Pub Company purchased the Cheap Street venue, formerly The Diamond Tap, from JD Wetherspoon in September last year.

Stonegate, which also owns the Slug and Lettuce brand, as well as Yates and several others, initially reopened the venue unbranded with a new menu, real ales and music.

But an application to turn the former pub into a Walkabout was accepted last month.

Walkabout, which boasts on its website of being the “ultimate party venue”, has a number of bars across the UK, including one in Reading.

As well as the installation of 15 TV screens for sport viewing, the bar’s food menu includes a new ‘Balls Out Burger’, along with a range of sharing dishes and party platters.

There is also a wide selection of craft beers, wines and canned cocktails with an Aussie twist – all inspired by the spirit of modern-day Australia.

General manager Annie Partington said: “We cannot wait to show off our brand-new bar to everyone in Newbury.”

The venue will be hosting a VIP launch night tomorrow (Friday) from 6pm, which will see Pianos on Fire – duelling pianos playing the latest hits and customers’ requests – as well as a bubbly reception for those on the guest list.