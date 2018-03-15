go

Theale school vote will take place today

Residents being asked whether they want to see facility built on North Street playing fields

Application for Theale Primary School replacement submitted

THEALE residents will go to the polls today (Thursday) to vote on whether they want the parish council to release the land needed to build a new primary school.

The question they will be asked is: “Should Theale Parish Council relinquish the lease on the land at North Street Playing Fields to allow a new primary school to be built on that site as per the planning consent?”

It must be answered yes or no, with the result considered advisory – meaning it is not legally binding and does not have to be acted on by any party.

This means Theale Parish Council still gets the final say, not the residents.

Voting will be open to registered voters in Theale parish between 4pm and 9pm on the day.

Voting will take place at Theale Village Hall and John Cumber Hall.

Residents will not receive a poll card or need to take ID, but will be asked to give their name and address on arrival for checking with the electoral register.

Anyone unsure about where they should vote can find their polling station online.

There is no provision for postal or proxy voting at a parish poll.

The poll is being administered by the returning officer from West Berkshire Council, and ballots will be counted once polling closes, with the result being announced the same evening.

The count is not open to the public, but the declaration of the result will be.

The result will be announced on the West Berkshire Council website and on social media when it is known. 

