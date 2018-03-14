go

Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Police release CCTV footage of woman who may have vital information

Police want to talk to this woman, who they believe has vital information about an assault in Thatcham. 

Officers said that a group of people left the Old Chequers and a fight ensued in the Broadway as they headed towards the A4.

During the incident a man was knocked unconscious by a punch and was subsequently kicked.

A woman also attempted to hit a man with a pint glass, and another man grabbed a woman by the hair. 

In total, around 10 people were involved.

The assault took place outside Costa Coffee in Thatcham Broadway at around 11.50pm on Friday, January 26.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV footage of a woman who they believe has information about the incident. 

Anyone with information relating to this case should call 101 quoting reference ‘43180027628’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ 

  • Owen A

    14/03/2018 - 21:09

    It’s 2018 and we have pictures of people which this quality. We are in 2018 for gods sake, not years ago!

  • Mritch

    14/03/2018 - 21:09

    Possibly the worst ever CCTV photo ever, seriously, what is the point of filming if this is the quality of the picture? You can buy HDD Web cams now for £20, this is truly risable

