Around 10 people involved in assault in Thatcham Broadway

Police want to talk to this woman, who they believe has vital information about an assault in Thatcham.

Officers said that a group of people left the Old Chequers and a fight ensued in the Broadway as they headed towards the A4.

During the incident a man was knocked unconscious by a punch and was subsequently kicked.

A woman also attempted to hit a man with a pint glass, and another man grabbed a woman by the hair.

In total, around 10 people were involved.

The assault took place outside Costa Coffee in Thatcham Broadway at around 11.50pm on Friday, January 26.

Thames Valley Police has released CCTV footage of a woman who they believe has information about the incident.

Anyone with information relating to this case should call 101 quoting reference ‘43180027628’ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/