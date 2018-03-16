go

Herbie jumps to it at Crufts

Border collie storms to silver alongside Shaw handler Alison Pearce

Fiona Tomas

Fiona Tomas

A DOG handler from Shaw, who picked up a silver medal on her Crufts debut with her border collie, says she cannot believe their success.

Alison Pearce, 39, was only pipped to top prize with her pooch Herbie in the novice agility category by an international dog handler. 

The day saw Herbie finish third in the morning jumping session, after producing a clear round, before recording another two clears in the afternoon’s agility section.

The duo endured a nervous wait to see if they had earned top spot, but were beaten by a renowned handler who has competed across the globe. 

“You can’t really top that,” said a jubilant Mrs Pearce. “I did not think in my wildest dreams that he would come second.

“He was brilliant. He was less nervous in the afternoon as he had grown used to the surface and he was a lot more confident.”

Dog agility is an event in which a handler directs a dog through an obstacle course in a race of both time and accuracy.

Dogs run off-leash with no food or toys as incentives, and the handler can touch neither dog nor obstacles.

The pair will now compete for more rosettes in several dog agility events and will look to qualify for the prestigious competition next year.

“It’s going to be hard to top this,” said Mrs Pearce. 

