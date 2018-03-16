Vicar's delight as Kingsclere Primary is rated outstanding

KINGSCLERE Primary School is celebrating after receiving an ‘outstanding’ rating in its latest Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools (SIAMS) inspection last month.

In doing so, the school has made an improvement on its ‘good’ rating in March 2013,

Headteacher Steve Wells said: “This is a fantastic achievement for the school and something that we are all extremely proud of.

“We feel the outstanding judgement really reflects the ethos and caring culture we have here at Kingsclere.”

The report stated: “The school’s distinctively Christian values are explicit through the school underpinning the pupils’ excellent behaviour.”

Collective worship at the school was highlighted as outstanding and the report said: “Pupils speak of ‘feeling safe in God’s arms’ and knowing that ‘someone is watching over you’.

“Collective worship engages the pupils and they are keen to participate in acting, singing and reading.”

There were, however, three areas of potential improvement for the school.

These were to further develop the role of governors in the self-evaluation process, in more formally monitoring and evaluating the distinctiveness of the school as a church school; develop and evidence pupils’ personal spirituality through a rich variety of styles and media; and to ensure the leadership of religious education is given higher priority, so that the good practice that is being developed throughout the school can be monitored and evaluated.

The management of the school was rated as ‘good’ as “the headteacher provides strong and dedicated leadership and is supported by a diligent senior management team and committed governors”.

The report adds: “The school has a clear vision in terms of its direction and the importance of the wellbeing of all pupils and staff.”

Rev Ben Read, from St Mary’s Church, Kingsclere, said: “As a church, we’re delighted that Kingsclere Church of England Primary School have been awarded ‘outstanding’ in their recent SIAMS inspection.

“Well done to all the staff team and pupils for displaying the distinctive Christian character of the school and showing that their Christian values make a difference to their behaviour, their work ethic, and their outlook in life. Congratulations.”