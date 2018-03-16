Police appeal for information about a pub burglary

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for information following a burglary at a public house in Bradfield, West Berkshire

Between midnight and 7am on Friday 9 March two televisions and a cash drawer from a till were taken from the Queen's Head pub in Southend Road.

Investigating officer PC Sian Lewis, based at Newbury police station, said: "I am appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or can provide further information that may assist this investigation.

"I would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything unusual in this area around the time of the incident."

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 43180072201, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.