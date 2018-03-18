Lambourn Universal Stores owner: "I'm not closing my shop."

PLANS to convert part of Lambourn’s Universal Stores into a fast-food takeaway have started to generate a public debate.

Since the proposals were published, two formal letters of objection have been registered with planners as this newspaper went to press.

But many villagers have praised the idea on social media.

The owner wants to turn an area into a pizza bar and grill, while retaining part of the premises for retail use.

For more on the full story, see this week's Newbury Weekly News.