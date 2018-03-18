go

Three-month curfew imposed on shoplifter

Court

A BAUGHURST man has been given a community order for stealing from supermarkets. 

Henry James, 31, of Little Aldershot Lane, pleaded guilty to eight charges of shoplifting when he appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on February 28.

Among the charges were four counts of shoplifting at Waitrose, Thatcham, where he stole alcohol to a value of £786.39. 

He was also convicted of stealing meat products from Sainsbury’s, Tadley, to a value in excess of £110.68. 

All the offences occurred between January 2017 and February 2018. 

Mr James was also convicted of three similar offences that took place at Waitrose, Thatcham, in 2015.  

 

Mr James received a community order where he is under curfew for three months, with electronic monitoring.

He was also fined £300. 

