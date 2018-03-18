go

Spot's looking for the quiet life

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

A TWO-Year-old Jack Russell terrier cross with winning blue eyes is looking for a new home with quiet, but active, owners who will take him to new and exciting places. 

Spot is looking to be the only pet in an adult-only home, where he can use his terrier nose to sniff out new places and build his confidence. 

Dogs Trust Newbury rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: "Spot is so adorable, but he does find other dogs a bit over-whelming, so we'd love for him to find a quiet home with no other pet so he can really grow into the wonderful dog we know he is. 

"He loves being out and about exploring hedges and sniffing out new things so he'd love new owners who like to visit different places. 

"He travels really well in the car so is the perfect companion to join you on an adventure.

"He'd need his new adopters to be around for the majority of the day initially, with time left built up slowly and any children in the house would need to be 16 or over as he does need his space. 

"He loves his food, so making sure lots of tasty treats are to hand will really help with his training."

If you are interested in offering Spot a home, then call Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk 

