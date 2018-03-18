go

80-year old woman cut out of car

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Police appeal for witnesses to serious road accident last night

FIRE crews were called to a single-car accident on Hungerford Hill (B4000) going into Lambourn last night (Saturday) at midnight. 

The car had driven into the ditch and fire crews had to release the 80-year-old female driver through the roof. 

The woman was then taken into the care of the South Central Ambulance Service.

The woman was uninjured and a spokesman for Newbury Fire Station said: "She was in good spirits. We couldn't get the doors open so we have to cut through the roof to get her out."

More to follow. 

