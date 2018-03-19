School closures

A number of schools across the district are closed today as snow and ice continues to cause problems across the area.

Several others are opening late to allow for safer journeys to and from school.

Below is a list as we have been told, but please check the West Berkshire Council website and with your school, for the most up to date information.

Schools opening later:

Woolton Hill Junior School - opening at 10am

Hungerford Primary School - opening at 10.30am

Brightwalton - 12.45pm - please have lunch before coming to school

St Joseph's - opening at 10am

Stockcross - opening at 1pm

Streatley - opening at 1pm

Willink - opening at 9.40am

Welford and Wickham - opening at 1pm

Whitelands Park - opening at 10am

Schools currently closed:

Basildon

Beedon

Beenham

Brimpton

Compton

Curridge

Hampstead Norreys

Inkpen

Kennet

Lambourn

Parsons Down Infants and Junior Schools

Spurcroft

St Martin's

Thatcham Park

Woolhampton

Castle School

The Downs School

The Ilsleys

The Clere

Park House

John O'Gaunt

Please note this is not a comprehensive list and you should check with your school or local authority for official confirmation. Please also let us know if you know of any others not on the list.