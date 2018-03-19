School closures

Tories refuse to bin garden waste plan
A number of schools across the district are closed today as snow and ice continues to cause problems across the area.
Several others are opening late to allow for safer journeys to and from school.
Below is a list as we have been told, but please check the West Berkshire Council website and with your school, for the most up to date information.
Schools opening later:
Woolton Hill Junior School - opening at 10am
Hungerford Primary School - opening at 10.30am
Brightwalton - 12.45pm - please have lunch before coming to school
St Joseph's - opening at 10am
Stockcross - opening at 1pm
Streatley - opening at 1pm
Willink - opening at 9.40am
Welford and Wickham - opening at 1pm
Whitelands Park - opening at 10am
Schools currently closed:
Basildon
Beedon
Beenham
Brimpton
Compton
Curridge
Hampstead Norreys
Inkpen
Kennet
Lambourn
Parsons Down Infants and Junior Schools
Spurcroft
St Martin's
Thatcham Park
Woolhampton
Castle School
The Downs School
The Ilsleys
The Clere
Park House
John O'Gaunt
Please note this is not a comprehensive list and you should check with your school or local authority for official confirmation. Please also let us know if you know of any others not on the list.
bruin the bear
19/03/2018 - 13:01
why do schools close when it snows?
philjay2
19/03/2018 - 09:09
As I drove in from Highclere to Greenham this morning at 8am it was noticeable that the A343 was free of ice and snow right up to the West Berks border when it suddenly thickened despite the traffic density being higher. Could Hampshire be blessed with a more benign climate or could it be just that HCC gritted the roads and WBC did not.
