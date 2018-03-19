Restricted access to a Newbury property following granting of closure order

Magistrates' have ordered restricted access to a property in Newbury following years of anti-social behaviour and drug use.

A closure order has been served on a flat in Kyftle Court, St Michaels Road, stating that only specified individuals are allowed inside the property for the next three months.

Officers applied for the closure order, in partnership with local agencies, following years of anti-social behaviour and drug use at the property affecting local residents.

The order was granted at Reading Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 13.

PC Darryl MacAndrew, from the Problem Solving Team for West Berkshire, said: "Anti-social behaviour legislation allows us to take action on behalf of our residents and we will continue to use these powers to tackle problems most affecting our communities."

Area manager for Sanctuary Housing, Nicki Summerell, said: "Obtaining this closure order demonstrates the importance of working in partnership with the local police and we're pleased that this will see the end of the anti-social behaviour issues neighbours have experienced for so long in the community."

West Berkshire's executive member for community resilience and partnerships, Marcus Franks (Con, Speen), said: "We are pleased to see the legislation available to us being used by collaborating partner agencies to support local residents and to intervene on their behalf."