go

Furry visitor delivers Easter joy

Swift Easter bunny gives eggs to sick children

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Furry visitor delivers Easter joy

THE SWIFT Easter bunny will bring Easter cheer to the children’s wards of the Royal Berkshire Hospital for the ninth year in a row.

The fluffy annual visitor distributes chocolate eggs to sick children, and any left-over eggs are taken to the elderly wards.

The Managing Director of Swift Adrian Smith said: “Each year Swift coordinate the purchase and donation – from Swift, our staff and clients alike – of literally hundreds of eggs.

“We noticed an increase in demand this year, so we’d like to appeal to local businesses to see whether they might wish to donate small or medium eggs, and appropriate gifts for nil-by-mouth patients, to supplement the hundreds which we, and our existing donors, supply.”

The Swift Easter bunny also visits the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford and the Great Western Hospital in Swindon. 

If anyone would like to donate eggs to the Swift Easter bunny please call 0870 2424365 or drop them in to the Hambridge Lane offices by March 23.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

80-year-old woman cut out of car

80-year old woman cut out of car

School closures

School closures

Police film training video in Newbury town centre

Police film training video in Newbury town centre

Warning after attempted dog theft in Hungerford

Warning after attempted dog theft in Hungerford 

News

Police release CCTV image after bank card is stolen in Newbury
News

Police release CCTV image after bank card is stolen in Newbury

The woman in the picture is believed to have vital information relating to the theft

 
'Proactive approach to help the homeless'
News

'Proactive approach to help the homeless'

Lib Dem calls on town council to put measures in place for next winter

 
News

School given grant to tackle its deficit

 
News

Furry visitor delivers Easter joy

 
News

Parsons Down schools drop proposals to close early on Fridays

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33