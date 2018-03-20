Furry visitor delivers Easter joy

THE SWIFT Easter bunny will bring Easter cheer to the children’s wards of the Royal Berkshire Hospital for the ninth year in a row.

The fluffy annual visitor distributes chocolate eggs to sick children, and any left-over eggs are taken to the elderly wards.

The Managing Director of Swift Adrian Smith said: “Each year Swift coordinate the purchase and donation – from Swift, our staff and clients alike – of literally hundreds of eggs.

“We noticed an increase in demand this year, so we’d like to appeal to local businesses to see whether they might wish to donate small or medium eggs, and appropriate gifts for nil-by-mouth patients, to supplement the hundreds which we, and our existing donors, supply.”

The Swift Easter bunny also visits the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford and the Great Western Hospital in Swindon.

If anyone would like to donate eggs to the Swift Easter bunny please call 0870 2424365 or drop them in to the Hambridge Lane offices by March 23.