Met Office issues ice warning for West Berkshire

THE Met Office has issued a yellow warning of ice for West Berkshire this evening and tomorrow morning.

It is in place for 14 hours - from 7pm on Monday until 9am on Wednesday.

Yellow means "be aware".

On the Met Office website, it says: "Ice is likely to form on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths. This increases the risk of accidents, as well as injuries from slips and falls.

The Chief Forecaster's assessment adds: "After a clear start in many areas with the temperature falling below freezing through Monday evening, it will turn cloudier from the north, with the possibility of some wintry showers in places.

"The temperature may come back above freezing in some places for a time, but will fall below again where the cloud breaks.

"Therefore, ice is likely to form where untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths are left wet after snow melts during the day, or partly melted snow refreezes, and where wintry showers occur overnight."