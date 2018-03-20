go

Police release CCTV image after bank card is stolen in Newbury

The woman in the picture is believed to have vital information relating to the theft

THAMES Valley Police has released a CCTV image of a woman who may have vital information in connection with a theft in Newbury.

The incident took place at around 4pm on Friday, February 16 at Aldi on London Road.

The victim, a 39-year-old woman, paid for her shopping using her debit card and accidently left her card in the machine.

Shortly after, the victim's bank card was used to purchase goods at multiple stores in Northbrook Street, Newbury.

Designated Investigator, David Giles, based at Newbury Police station said: "I am keen to speak to the woman in this CCTV image, as she may have information which is vital to our investigation.

"Anyone who recognises this woman, or has information about the incident, should contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency telephone number, 101, quoting reference 43180050285.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

