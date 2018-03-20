go

Andover Road to close southbound for two weeks

Diversion will be in place while work takes place

THE A343 Andover Road in Newbury will be closed to southbound traffic between Tydehams and Monks Lane for two weeks from Tuesday, April 3 while SGN renew a gas main.

Northbound traffic will be unaffected.

The works are expected to last for approximately a fortnight and all through traffic will be diverted via the A339 and Monks Lane.

All enquiries should be directed to SGN on 01252 353536.  

A plan of the closure can be found at www.roadworks.org

