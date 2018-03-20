go

One man jailed and another fined for Thatcham road rage incident

Both men used weapons during altercation which occured in broad daylight

ONE man has been jailed and another fined for their part in a road rage attack in Thatcham.

Paul Tidbury, 29, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage and Mark James, 28, of Oakfields Close, Ecchinswell, Hampshire, pleaded guilty to one count of assault.

Tidbury was with a friend in a vehicle which was towing another vehicle on the A4 Bath Road in Thatcham at about 10.45am on Monday, July 11 2016.

An altercation then occurred between Tidbury and James, who was driving another vehicle.

Tidbury exited his vehicle and used a pole to damage James’ car. A few minutes later both men parked their vehicles in a layby near Pipers Way on the A4.

James used a golf club to assault Tidbury, injuring his leg.

The incident in the layby was witnessed by an off-duty police officer and another motorist.

Tidbury was sentenced to one month imprisonment and James was ordered to pay a fine of £500 and a £50 victim surcharge when they appeared at Reading Crown Court on March 12.

