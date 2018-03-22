go

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, a paedophile with a ‘chronic’ child porn addiction is jailed after squandering a second chance.

In other news, a church deacon’s wife attacked her husband after discovering his affair with another woman. 

Plus, find out who scooped the inaugural business award at the Newbury Town Civic Awards earlier this week.

Meanwhile, two sets of neighbours from Speen have celebrated 100 years of marriage between them. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a woman tells jurors of her rape ordeal in a town layby.

Plus, Hungerford Rugby Football Club is mourning the death of a former president.

In Thatcham this week, there's big news about the town's shopping centre. 

And in Hampshire, a Woolton Hill film-maker has scooped an award for short film.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

80-year-old woman cut out of car

80-year old woman cut out of car

School closures

School closures

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

News

hjl
News

Mary Hare movie reaches national film final

The fundraising appeal video is shortlisted in the Charity Film Awards

 
West Berkshire responds over gritters
News

West Berkshire Council responds to complaints that roads weren't gritted

Commuters anger at 'treacherous' conditions despite Met Office warning

5comments

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
News

Newbury mum told to remove children's trampoline from communal area

4comments

 
News

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

2comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33