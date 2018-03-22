West Berkshire Council responds to complaints that roads weren't gritted

Tories refuse to bin garden waste plan
WEST Berkshire Council has admitted that lessons can be learned after complaints that main routes in the district appeared to not have been gritted after prolonged snowfall on Sunday night.
Commuters had been warned of potentially hazardous conditions and that proved to be the case as a second wintry snap, dubbed the ‘mini Beast from the East’, caused travel disruption on Monday.
Several motorists contacted the NWN and took to social media to complain that roads had not been gritted on the A4 from Hungerford to Newbury and the A339, in both directions.
However, the council insisted it gritted the roads six times between Friday and Monday.
One Newbury resident described the conditions along Greenham Road and several others as ‘treacherous’ and said it reflected the austerity felt by council cuts.
“This is just another case of us paying more for less,” he said.
“I would defy anyone from the council to say that the major roads in and around Newbury town had been treated properly, despite snow showers having been forecast for Sunday night.
“An abject performance.”
West Berkshire Council said it receives daily weather forecasts from Meteogroup, a private organisation which provides weather information to the BBC.
It added that these forecasts are updated morning, afternoon and evening and are examined alongside temperature graphs from the council’s sensors in the district, which determine how the region’s network is treated each day.
West Berkshire Council spokesman Martin Dunscombe, said: “Gritting teams were out six times between last Friday evening [in advance of the snow] and Monday morning, gritting or clearing all of the district’s A and B roads and many C and unclassified roads.
“In total, the council treated about 3,500km of roads in less than 72 hours over the weekend.”
But questions have been raised over whether more should have been done to ease the predicted travel disruption at the start of the working week.
Mr Dunscombe added: “We know there have been some questions about our performance this weekend.
“What we think might have made a difference this time was that we had to respond to a snowfall that was much greater and over a more intense period than was forecast – and a snowfall that came between treatment runs.
“We’ll be looking at this in detail over the next few days to see what we can learn.
“We know that some people had trying journeys and thank everyone who allowed extra time to travel and were extra careful.”
richr
22/03/2018 - 12:12
It became clear to me about 10 years ago that the attitude of local authorities to gritting had changed, and it has only deteriorated since then. I bought winter tyres at that point -- it transforms safety in temperatures below about 5 degrees and does allow you to drive on compacted snow. My car on winter tyres performs better on compacted snow that most 4x4s, for about £200. I'd suggest people who need to keep driving whatever the weather do the same, rather than put trust in their safety to the local authority.
Ajwatson
22/03/2018 - 10:10
They did a great job for the first snowfall, not so great for the 2nd. Its the bloody resulting pot holes we should be talking about!
Justin S
22/03/2018 - 10:10
We had a snow plough in Falmouth Way on Sunday morning. Only went one way, so wasn't much use. Was gritting behind as well. But it did dissolve the ice on one side, but by Monday was sheets of ice and treacherous again. A4 at Floral Way, the wife said a fire engine nearly went straight on at the roundabout on Monday am too. Cant say that any form of ice clearing or gritting was visible Sunday pm or Monday am. No real excuse for the main roads other than lack of input by the council.
Lavendar64
22/03/2018 - 09:09
We never had a gritter at all over that weekend in Thatcham! The first one seen was nearly 11am on Monday morning! As we face the Lower Way/The Moors/Church Road roundabout, we can always see when the gritters are coming! The A4 wasn't gritted until my partner reached Padworth, and he said at 7am in the morning that it was treacherous. I would ask WBC to physically prove that they sent gritters out, because none of us believe them! There was enough advance notice that this weather was going to be as it was, and the times that it talked of snow was absolutely accurate, so why was what WBC were listening to different? WBC, you are incompetent, this is not the first time you have done this, you would have thought you would have learnt your lesson after the snowfall of 2008/09 and 10!!!
