go

Fair Close Centre gives a royal welcome to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess tours facilities and chats to staff and members at Newbury centre

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Fair Close Day Centre gives a royal welcome to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

NEWBURY’s Fair Close Centre gave a royal welcome to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall today (Thursday).

The Duchess re-opened the centre in Newtown Road to mark its 51st anniversary, where she toured the facilities, met volunteers and senior citizens that use the centre.

She was greeted by centre patron, Harry Henderson, and his sister and centre chairwoman Josie Reed.

The Duchess then toured the centre where she met the centre users who run the second-hand shop in the foyer, the cooks in the kitchen, and volunteers who deliver the meals on wheels. 

She met customers and staff in the hair salon as well as taking part in an Easter bonnet making workshop. 

The Duchess also unveiled a plaque after meeting volunteers, donors and supporters at a small reception. 

The Fair Close Centre was opened in 1967 by Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother and celebrated its 50th anniversary last year.  

A purpose built day centre, Fair Close is a friendly place for senior citizens to meet, eat, relax and be entertained.

It is run by an independent charity, Age Concern Newbury & District, and receives no public funding.

The centre has recently undergone a major modernisation and refurbishment programme.

For more see next week’s Newbury Weekly News.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

80-year-old woman cut out of car

80-year old woman cut out of car

School closures

School closures

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

News

Lucie's debut joy at Crufts
News

Lucie's debut joy at Crufts

Thatcham schoolgirl comes second on first appearance at prestigious dog show

 
Fair Close Day Centre gives a royal welcome to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall
News

Fair Close Centre gives a royal welcome to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess tours facilities and chats to staff and members at Newbury centre

 
News

Mary Hare movie reaches national film final

 
News

West Berkshire Council responds to complaints that roads weren't gritted

8comments

 
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33