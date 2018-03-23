Getting expert lowdown on Cheltenham

KINGSCLERE prepared for last week’s Cheltenham Festival by holding a preview evening at the Bel and the Dragon pub.

The event proved a huge success, raising more than £1,000 for the Lewis Moody Foundation.

The 75 guests enjoyed an expert insight into the week’s racing from the panel of top jockey Nico De Boinville, trainer Andrew Balding, Kingsclere Associates project director Len Attrill and Irish racing correspondent Kieran O’Sullivan.

All of them donated their time for free for the third year.

Mr Attrill said: “A good quality evening with some excellent festival debate, great food, informed panel and a lot of money raised for a great charity.”

The raffle contributed to the sum raised with prizes donated by PROTECH Kingsclere, Newbury Racecourse, Wincanton Racecourse, Bel and the Dragon in Kingsclere, Amanda Taylor Saddlery and Tyron Mills Photography.

The evening raised a total of £1,050 for the Lewis Moody Foundation, which funds research into brain tumours, reduces diagnosis times through the HeadSmart campaign and gives families affected much-needed respite and the chance to create special memories.

The next prestige event for the Lewis Moody Foundation is a charity Clay Pigeon Flush Day on June 29 at PennSport, Newbury.

Last year this event was attended by rugby stars Lewis Moody, Tom Croft and Paul Sackey