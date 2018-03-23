Active Newbury resident celebrates 103rd birthday

A RESIDENT at a care home in Newbury has celebrated his 103rd birthday.

John Lill says staying mobile is the secret to a long and happy life.

Celebrations were in full swing at Care UK’s Winchcombe Place in Maple Crescent, where he resides.

Mr Lill – now of one of the oldest ex-servicemen in Berkshire – reached the milestone on March 8 and revealed that plenty of exercise is the key to longevity.

To celebrate the occasion, Mr Lill was joined by family, friends and residents for a party hosted by the team at the care home.

Soldiers from the Royal School of Military Survey, Denison Barracks, Hermitage, as well as the local Royal British Legion branch standard bearer were also in attendance.

Mr Lill, who has lived at Winchcombe Place care home for more than three years, was born in Sheffield on March 8, 1915.

He joined architecture firm Websters at the age of 14 and studied to qualify as an architect by taking evening classes at Sheffield University, rising to eventually take over the company.

He worked there for more than 50 years before retiring at the age of 67, when he moved to Hermitage to be near his daughters Elizabeth and Mary.

Mr Lill served his country during the war as a Royal Engineer for five years, then served in Libya, Palestine, Italy and Berlin.

An art-lover, Mr Lill enjoys singing and was a choirboy in his younger years.

An avid tennis player, he is a lifelong supporter of Sheffield United Football Club.

Winchcombe Place home manager Cliff Hutchings said: “Residents are at the heart of everything we do here at Winchcombe Place and we always take the time to celebrate special days like birthdays to ensure the residents feel at home.

“It was wonderful to celebrate such an incredible milestone with Mr Lill.

“Mr Lill was thrilled to receive a visit from soldiers from the Royal School of Military Survey.”