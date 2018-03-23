go

Hungerford Rugby Club mourns the passing of former president

Martin Simons was popular club stalwart and refounder

John Garvey

HUNGERFORD Rugby Football Club (RFC) is mourning the passing of a long-serving former president.

Martin Simons died on Thursday, March 8, after fighting against an aggressive form of cancer for the past year.

He was 70 years old.

Current club president Steve Mills said: “Martin will be missed enormously by family and friends, both locally in Hungerford but also more widely. 

“He will be remembered by all who have come into contact with him over the years, both socially as well as dealing with him through his profession as a graphic designer.”

He added: “Martin was one of the founder members who reformed Hungerford RFC in 1984 and was club president throughout the 80s and 90s. 

“He has always been an enthusiastic supporter of the club and has been instrumental in many of our major projects over the years. 

“Many will remember him for his excellent singing after matches and equally for his line in corny jokes.”

Mr Simons is survived by his wife, Jane, and daughter, Emily, as well as two grandchildren. 

Mr Mills added: “Our heartfelt sympathies go out to them all.”

The funeral service is scheduled to take place at St Lawrence Church, Hungerford, at 3.15pm on Wednesday, March 28, with a wake afterwards at the Hungerford RFC clubhouse.

Mr Mills said: “Those attending have been asked to wear bright clothing, with a suggestion of outlandish ties or socks to reflect the colourful personality that we will all remember.”

