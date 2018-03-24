'What a day!' - Palace date for Hungerford headteacher

A HUNGERFORD headteacher has been presented with her MBE by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace.

Mother-of-two Suzanne Taylor, who lives in Hermitage, received the decoration for services to education in the New Year’s Honours list.

Mrs Taylor is headteacher at the Hungerford Nursery School Centre for Children and Families in The Croft.

She travelled to London on Thursday, March 8, and said afterwards: “What an amazing day.

“It seemed like a dream – driving with my family through the big front gates, across the front courtyard, passing the Guardsmen in their bearskins, on into the quadrangle in the middle of Buckingham Palace, stepping out under the porch and walking along the red carpet.”

She added: “We all queued up to be taken through to the ante-chamber, hearing a beautiful string orchestra already playing in the ballroom.”

Watched by her proud family, Mrs Taylor was escorted by two Gurkha officers and by Yeomen of the Guard in full dress uniforms, to meet Prince Charles.

She said: “Suddenly, I was being called through to stand next to the Gentleman Usher and awaiting my name to be called by the Lord Chamberlain.

“Trying to recall all the instructions and remember to curtsey, I found myself standing in front of Prince Charles.

“He was pinning the MBE insignia on me, asking me questions and chatting, then I was shaking his hand, stepping back, remembering to curtsy again – and I was away.

“I loved every moment and I’m grateful to the many people who put me forward for this honour; to my wonderful family and to the Hungerford Nursery School Centre for Children and Families team, whose outstanding work this award recognises.”