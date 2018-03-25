go

Quiz night fundraiser for Wash Common Library campaign

The evening raised £400 for the library, which was closed in March last year

Fiona Tomas

Reporter:

Fiona Tomas

Contact:

01635 886639

Quiz night fundraiser for Wash Common Library campaign

A QUIZ evening to help keep Wash Common Library open raised £400 last week.

The Friends of Wash Common Library held the event at the Bowlers Arms on Tuesday, with former Guardian journalist and Newbury Green Party agent David Marsh reading out questions to around 45 eager quizzers. 

The £400 raised will be match-funded by Greenham Trust’s charity crowdfunding website, The Good Exchange.

Wash Common Library closed on March 31 last year as a result of West Berkshire Council’s sweeping cuts to a number of public services.

The evening, which saw team Quizzy McQuizface come out on top, included a chilli supper and an Easter-themed raffle with plenty of chocolate among the prizes.

Julia Calvert, one of the organisers, said: “It was really great to have such a good turnout.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and hopefully we are a step closer to keeping a volunteer-led library going.”

The group will be holding its AGM on Wednesday, May 2, at 7pm at the Wash Common Community Centre to give an update on the campaign.

For more information, visit www.washcommonlibrary.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

West Berkshire Council responds to complaints that roads weren't gritted

West Berkshire responds over gritters

Newbury mum told to remove children's trampoline from communal area

Newbury mum told to remove children's trampoline from communal area

Unfaithful deacon attacked by betrayed wife

Unfaithful deacon attacked by betrayed wife

News

News

Quiz night fundraiser for Wash Common Library campaign

The £400 raised from the evening will be match-funded

 
Court
News

Drink-driver reported by members of the public

Police waited outside culprit's Thatcham home, court hears

 
News

Former MP and rural campaigner Sir Richard Body dies

 
News

Community honours its finest citizens

 
News

'What a day!' - Palace date for Hungerford headteacher

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33