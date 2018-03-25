Quiz night fundraiser for Wash Common Library campaign

A QUIZ evening to help keep Wash Common Library open raised £400 last week.

The Friends of Wash Common Library held the event at the Bowlers Arms on Tuesday, with former Guardian journalist and Newbury Green Party agent David Marsh reading out questions to around 45 eager quizzers.

The £400 raised will be match-funded by Greenham Trust’s charity crowdfunding website, The Good Exchange.

Wash Common Library closed on March 31 last year as a result of West Berkshire Council’s sweeping cuts to a number of public services.

The evening, which saw team Quizzy McQuizface come out on top, included a chilli supper and an Easter-themed raffle with plenty of chocolate among the prizes.

Julia Calvert, one of the organisers, said: “It was really great to have such a good turnout.

“We want to thank everyone for their support and hopefully we are a step closer to keeping a volunteer-led library going.”

The group will be holding its AGM on Wednesday, May 2, at 7pm at the Wash Common Community Centre to give an update on the campaign.

For more information, visit www.washcommonlibrary.org.uk