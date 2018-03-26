Placement scheme working out well for Castle School

THE Castle School’s Post-16 unit, based in Monks Lane, hosted its fourth annual celebration to thank organisations for helping with its World of Work programme.

The event, on Friday, March 9, was attended by a number of local dignitaries, including Newbury MP Richard Benyon, Newbury mayor and mayoress David and Marion Fenn and Thatcham mayor Ellen Crumly, together with many of the employers and organisations who support the school in this initiative

The World of Work programme aims to maximise pupils’ future employability by giving them as much interaction as possible within the workplace.

Head of the post-16 unit James Whybra said: “We are very fortunate to have such a diverse range of companies supporting our programme.

“It is impossible to overstate the impact that meaningful work experience can have on the lives of our students.

“This goes far beyond learning workplace skills, leading to increased confidence and maturity and helping students to progress in other areas such as travelling independently and ultimately gaining paid employment.

“This can be life-changing, not just for our students, but for their families as well.”

Three local organisations – Hungerford’s Cobbs Farm Shop, Thatcham-based pre-school children’s music group Little Quavers Music and St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School, Newbury – were presented with special awards to recognise the exceptional support they have given to the students and the programme over the past year.

The World of Work programme is designed to open up employment opportunities for students with special educational needs (SEN).

The programme prepares students for the workplace by raising their aspirations, helping with practical skills such as CV building and travel training and arranging meaningful work experience.

The key message from the event is that work experience can take many forms and can provide great benefits for both student and employer.

Long-term work experience, combined with support from an educational establishment, is one of the most effective routes into employment for a young person with a learning disability.

For more information on the World of Work programme, call Louisa McClure or Nicola Hall on (01635) 516424 or email lmcclure@castle.w-berks.sch.uk /nhall@castle.w-berks.sch.uk