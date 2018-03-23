A Newbury restaurant is appealing to the public to help boost its Easter Egg Appeal

The Toby Carvery, on London Road, is aiming to collect 100 chocolate eggs to pass on to vulnerable children around the district this Easter.

But with just four days of collecting to go, they have only reached half of their target and are appealing to kind-hearted residents to help.

The eggs will be passed on to children known to the district's social services and who are unlikely to receive an Easter Egg from anyone else this year.

They would also like to be able to give young carers a chocolate treat for next weekend too.

If you can donate any chocolate eggs, please drop them off at the Toby Carvery, on the Robin Hood Roundabout, over the weekend.