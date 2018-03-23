go

Easter egg appeal

Newbury restaurant is collecting eggs to hand out to vulnerable children next weekend

Easter eggs

A Newbury restaurant is appealing to the public to help boost its Easter Egg Appeal

The Toby Carvery, on London Road, is aiming to collect 100 chocolate eggs to pass on to vulnerable children around the district this Easter.

But with just four days of collecting to go, they have only reached half of their target and are appealing to kind-hearted residents to help.

The eggs will be passed on to children known to the district's social services and who are unlikely to receive an Easter Egg from anyone else this year.

They would also like to be able to give young carers a chocolate treat for next weekend too.

If you can donate any chocolate eggs, please drop them off at the Toby Carvery, on the Robin Hood Roundabout, over the weekend.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

School closures

School closures

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Multi-vehicle crash causing long delays on M4

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

Police close off Langley Hill arcade

West Berkshire Council responds to complaints that roads weren't gritted

West Berkshire responds over gritters

News

Police appeal for witnesses for Calcot GBH
News

Police appeal for witnesses for Calcot GBH

Two Reading men arrested in connection with the incident

 
Easter eggs
News

Easter egg appeal

Newbury restaurant is collecting eggs to hand out to vulnerable children next weekend

 
News

Pupils' record-breaking run

 
News

Getting expert lowdown on Cheltenham

 
News

Active Newbury resident celebrates 103rd birthday

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33