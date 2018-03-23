go

Police appeal for witnesses for Calcot GBH

Two Reading men arrested in connection with the incident

Police appeal for witnesses for Calcot GBH

THAMES Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following an incident of grievous bodily harm in Calcot on Tuesday (March 20).

The incident occurred at around 11.35am outside the parade of shops on Royal Avenue. The victim, a 29-year-old man was walking when he was assaulted by a man in a black BMW 3 series which was parked outside the shops.

The driver of the vehicle assaulted the victim multiple times with a weapon, causing significant injuries to the head. A second man then appeared to join in.

The victim attended Royal Berkshire Hospital but has since been discharged.

A 25-year-old man and a 26-year-old man, both from Reading have been arrested in connection with this incident. 

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Robert Simpson-Jones, based at Newbury police station, said:"We would particularly like to speak to the owners of a dark coloured Ford Mondeo, which was parked at the bay during the incident, as we believe they may have vital information that can help with our investigation."

If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information about this offence please  contact the Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting reference number 43180084754

