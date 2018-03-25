Drink-driver reported by members of the public

POLICE were acting on a tip off when they arrested a Thatcham drink-driver.

Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, March 8, how concerned members of the public reported Tom Northcote-Green.

Lesley Gilmore, prosecuting, said the 31-year-old, who lives at Robertsfield, was caught by police who were waiting for him near his home as a result.

Mr Northcote-Green admitted driving a Vauxhall Astra after drinking more than the legal limit on February 19.

Tests showed 90mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system – more than double the legal limit of 35mcg.

He has no previous convictions.

A probation officer who interviewed Mr Northcote-Green at the magistrates’ request, told the court that he was a married chartered surveyor with children who had been struggling with alcohol problems since he was aged just 17.

However, she added, he had taken steps to address those issues by engaging with the alcohol and drug recovery charity, Swanswell, and by regularly attending meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous.

The probation officer went on: “One of the triggers for his alcohol use is stress. He has clearly shown remorse for this offence, which is out of character for him.”

Mike Davis, defending, said his client had co-operated fully with police throughout the procedure and that there had been no suggestion of bad driving.

However magistrates remarked on the “high reading” of alcohol, even though he was stopped by police at 10am.

They imposed a 12 month community order with 12 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

In addition they ordered Mr Northcote-Green to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £85.

Finally, they banned him from driving for 23 months.