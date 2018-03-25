Thatcham teenager fined for criminal damage

A THATCHAM teenager has been sentenced for criminal damage as local officers aim to crack down on anti-social behaviour.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at a hearing at Reading Crown Court on March 14 and was sentenced the same day.

He was sentenced to an extended youth offending referral for four months, and ordered to pay £150 compensation.

The teenager appeared before the courts following an incident of criminal damage at Linwood House, Thatcham, on February 22 when a window was smashed by rocks.

PC Jon Bradford of West Berkshire’s Problem Solving Team, said: “We are working hard to reduce anti-social behaviour and criminal damage within the community.

"We will continue to do everything we can to catch offenders and this case shows that we will investigate and put offenders in front of the courts, as the action displayed in this case should not have to be tolerated by the local community.”