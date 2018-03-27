Film-maker Jean wins international awards

A FILM-MAKER from Woolton Hill has won another award and gained international recognition for her latest offering.

Producer Jean Maye, from Mouse Chased Cat Productions Ltd, picked up the Festigious Film Award for Best Narrative Film alongside director Ben Wicks, and composer Aaron Latina won Best Score for Tides.

The Festigious International Film Festival is monthly festival based in Los Angeles.

St Bartholomew’s pupil Abigail Scott stars as Marion in this short film, about a young girl destined for a life of adventure.

Pangbourne actress Patricia Loveland stars as the older Marion.

Festival directors Roy Zafrani and Nami Melumad said: “We absolutely loved it.

“The writing is wonderful, very touching, and the film well-produced.

“We particularly enjoyed the very good pacing and the editing was wonderful too – served the story so well.

“Overall, we were impressed by the quality of the film.”

Tides is the prequel for another short film, The Adventurer’s Diary, which will also star Patricia Loveland as Marion.

Miss Maye said: “I think the message that I would like to send out now with the continuation of these awards is that no matter what your age, or your circumstances are, if you have ever dreamed of doing something like making a film, becoming an artist, driving a steam train, flying birds of prey or whatever – do it.

“You never know where this may lead or what enjoyment you will get out of it.

“For me, the enjoyment is not about the awards, it’s the journey I’m on and the wonderful creative and supportive people I am meeting on the way.

“This is priceless.”

Miss Maye has won a number of awards, including Best Indie Short Film and Inspiring Woman in a Film for her movie Finding Hope, which told the story of a mother and father grieving the loss of their infant daughter through cancer, but finding hope which changes their future.

The Adventurer’s Diary will start filming in Newbury and Woolton Hill once funding has been secured.