Newbury MP to talk about impact of Brexit at public meeting in Wash Common on Thursday

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon will be talking about the impact of Brexit one year on from the invocation of Article 50 at a public meeting in Wash Common on Thursday evening.

There will be an opportunity for those attending to ask questions and express their views.

Mr Benyon will answer questions as to where he thinks it is all going and how he is representing his constituents of Newbury.

The meeting, which is being hosted by West Berkshire Stronger Together, will take place at St George's Hall at 6.30pm on March 29 and is free to attend.