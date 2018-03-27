go

Newbury MP to talk about impact of Brexit at public meeting in Wash Common on Thursday

Event will be hosted by West Berkshire Stronger Together one year on from Article 50 being triggered

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Westminster Blog: Making the most of Brexit

NEWBURY MP Richard Benyon will be talking about the impact of Brexit one year on from the invocation of Article 50 at a public meeting in Wash Common on Thursday evening. 

There will be an opportunity for those attending to ask questions and express their views.

Mr Benyon will answer questions as to where he thinks it is all going and how he is representing his constituents of Newbury.

The meeting, which is being hosted by West Berkshire Stronger Together, will take place at St George's Hall at 6.30pm on March 29 and is free to attend.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Paedophile finally locked up after evading jail for previous offending

Reading Crown Court

Thatcham teenager ordered to pay compensation for criminal damage

Thatcham teenager fined for criminal damage

Unfaithful deacon attacked by betrayed wife

Unfaithful deacon attacked by betrayed wife

Drink-driver reported by members of the public

Court No.1 New

News

Newbury MP to talk about impact of Brexit at public meeting in Wash Common on Thursday
News

Newbury MP to talk about impact of Brexit at public meeting in Wash Common on Thursday

Event will be hosted by West Berkshire Stronger Together one year on from Article 50 being triggered

 
Couples celebrate their golden years
News

Couples celebrate their golden years

Neighbours were married within an hour of each other

 
News

"Beast of Wombwell" dies in Thornford Park Hospital

1comment

 
News

Film-maker Jean wins international awards

 
News

Paedophile finally locked up after evading jail for previous offending

1comment

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33