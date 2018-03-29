IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, the "Beast of Wombwell", Peter Pickering, has died in Thornford Park Hospital.

In other news, the future of Newbury Magistrates' Court has been revealed.

Plus, Newbury MP Richard Benyon has said he would "regretfully" back a badger cull in the district.

Meanwhile, Thatcham Town FC have made it to Wembley and we've got 10 pages of sport, including three pages of school's cross country championship pictures.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, there's been a big rise in shoplifting in the town.

In Thatcham this week, a local group has helped out another youngster by making a 3d printed hand.

And in Hampshire, veterans create art at a Sandham Memorial Chapel.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk call 01635 886632, tweet us @NewburyToday or visit our NewburyToday Facebook page.