Mystery incident in Hungerford

THIS was the scene in Barnards Court in Hungerford last night (Wednesday) as emergency services responded to an incident.

Residents said at least two ambulances, a fire engine, rapid response vehicle and police cars attended around 7pm and were on the scene for around two hours.

Thames Valley Police and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue have said they are currently unable to provide any information.

This story will be updated.

(Photograph: Gareth Heaps)