go

Mystery incident in Hungerford

Police, fire and ambulance called to Barnards Court

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Mystery incident in Hungerford

THIS was the scene in Barnards Court in Hungerford last night (Wednesday) as emergency services responded to an incident.

Residents said at least two ambulances, a fire engine, rapid response vehicle and police cars attended around 7pm and were on the scene for around two hours.

Thames Valley Police and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue have said they are currently unable to provide any information.

This story will be updated.

(Photograph: Gareth Heaps)

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

"Beast of Wombwell" dies in Thornford Park Hospital

"Beast of Wombwell" dies in Thornford Park Hospital

Paedophile finally locked up after evading jail for previous offending

Reading Crown Court

Thatcham teenager ordered to pay compensation for criminal damage

Thatcham teenager fined for criminal damage

Drink-driver reported by members of the public

Court No.1 New

News

Buveur D'Air claims victory for Henderson in the Champion Hurdle
News

Nicky Henderson will welcome visitors despite Lambourn Open Day disappointments

Rain has prompted cancellation of afternoon events and other yard attractions

 
Two main roads in Newbury to be hit by works at same time
News

Two main roads in Newbury to be hit by works at same time

 
News

Police maintain silence over Hungerford incident

 
News

Mystery incident in Hungerford

 
News

Supermarket opening times over Easter

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33