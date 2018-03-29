Police maintain silence over Hungerford incident

POLICE are still declining, after nearly 24 hours, to reveal any information regarding an incident in Hungerford yesterday (Wednesday) in which residents were reportedly kept from their homes.

Emergency services have been at Barnards Court since around 3pm yesterday.

Residents said at least two ambulances, a fire engine, rapid response vehicle and police cars attended and some officers reportedly remain at the scene.

One resident said they were only allowed to enter their home after 9pm.

Both Thames Valley Police and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said on Wednesday night they are were unable to provide any information, amid mounting local speculation.

A spokesman for the press office of Thames Valley Police today (Wednesday) said that they remained too busy to release any details to the public.