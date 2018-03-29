Nicky Henderson will welcome visitors despite Lambourn Open Day disappointments

HEAVY rain has now forced organisers of this year's Lambourn Open Day to cancel opening of all the yards - except champion trainer Nicky Henderon's Seven Barrows.

The afternoon events had already been dropped.

The route to Nicky Henderson's yard will be signposted and the car park will be open from 8.30am and the yard from 9am until 1pm.

Metal tracking will be in place to make sure that cars will manage to get in and out of the car park.

Entrance charge will be £5 per person. If you have prepaid tickets you will be given £5 and a free programme for each ticket already bought.

The Injured Jockeys Fund's Oaksey House (Injured Jockeys) is open in Lambourn all morning, with parking on the tarmac.

Organisers said in a statement: "We are extremely sorry to all those planning a day with us and for all the confusion and updates. We have tried our utmost to save what we could. We are all gutted at being unable to welcome you for a full, fun, sunny day, especially after months of planning. As you will appreciate the weather has been atrocious, and it is simply that all the car parks, except Seven Barrows, are completely unusable.

"If you are unable to come but would like to support our Charity, which works for the welfare of our hard working stable staff, the excellent Silent Auction is available on this site until 1 p.m. on Good Friday. There are some unique items at very reasonable prices.

"Programmes are available for £7, (£5 plus £2 postage). They are full of articles, photographs and have details of all the Trainers and their horses. Please apply with a cheque and your address to: Mark Smyly, Raceyard Cottage, Kingston Lisle, Wantage OX12 9QH"