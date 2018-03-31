Housing Plan for former school site

NEW plans have been submitted for 36 homes on the former site of Burnham Copse Infant School in Tadley.

Aster Communities has put forward an updated application for a mixture of 13 two-bedroom, 20 three-bedrooom and three four-bedroom houses.

The plans do not include any affordable housing.

If approved, the 36 two-storey houses will be located on land off Newchurch Road and are said to “have been designed to provide an inclusive environment that will cater for the needs for ambulant and disabled users”.

There will be 78 car parking spaces across the development, comprising on-plot parking, parking courts and visitor spaces.

This is an average of 2.16 spaces per home.

In 2015, outline plans for the 36 homes were approved by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council as it was thought that “the proposed development is unlikely to have ‘significant’ effects on the environment, by virtue of the residental use and localised area that would be impacted upon”.

It was stated in the original decision notice that: “No development shall commence on site until details of the types and colours of external materials to be used, including colour of mortar, together with samples, have been submitted to and approved in writing by the local planning authority.”

The new proposal fufils this condition.

A final decision is expected to be made by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council on Thursday, June 7.