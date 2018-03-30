go

Hundreds attend thanksgiving service for Ian Campbell

Much love and laughter amid the tears for popular solicitor

John Garvey

John Garvey

Town's popular and long-serving solicitor has dies

HUNDREDS of people packed into St Nicolas’ Church, Newbury, for a thanksgiving service for the life of lawyer Ian Campbell.

Mr Campbell, a popular a long-serving solicitor who worked at Charles Hoile, Newbury, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday, March 3, aged 67, prompting an avalanche of heartfelt tributes from friends, colleagues and clients.

On Monday, a congregation dressed in colourful attire, at the family’s request, joined them in saying farewell.

There was much laughter amid the tears as Mr Campbell’s sons Nathaniel and Stephen, followed by his wife Erica, told anecdotes and recalled his love for family, cricket, gardening... and pudding.

But a common theme running throughout the service, as it did through Mr Campbell’s life, was his devout love of God.

During the service, which Mr Campbell himself had helped to plan, Nathaniel and Stephen paid tribute to their mother for being the rock of the family throughout good times and bad.

A book of condolence has been opened for friends and clients to sign at the Charles Hoile offices in Mansion House Street, Newbury, above White Stuff, opposite the Town Hall.

It will be available to sign until the end of April.

Hundreds attend thanksgiving service for Ian Campbell
Hundreds attend thanksgiving service for Ian Campbell

Much love and laughter amid the tears for popular solicitor

 
'Double honour' for Robert James
'Double honour' for Robert James

Hungerford stalwart's citation read by 'local girl' High Sheriff

 
Hungerford incident 'was carbon monoxide leak'

1comment

 
Nicky Henderson will welcome visitors despite Lambourn Open Day disappointments

 
Two main roads in Newbury to be hit by works at same time

 

