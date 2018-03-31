go

Culinary trio savour bronze achievement

Students from Newbury College cook up a storm at London's ExCel arena

Culinary trio savour bronze achievement

Newbury College students Lewis Tull, Emanuelle Dupas and Harley Paxford won a bronze medal at the Country Range Student Chef Team Challenge last week.

The culinary trio claimed their award at the national competition after battling it out for the prestigious title against nine other colleges from around the UK.

The trio cooked a three-course, three-cover menu in 90 minutes in front of a live exhibition audience at Hotelympia, the UK’s largest food service and hospitality event, staged at London’s ExCel arena.

This year’s theme was ‘Around the World in Three Spices’ with teams having to use a different fresh or ground spice in each of their courses.

The students also paid tribute to their tutor, Malcolm Baggott, who is overseeing the boys’ Level 1-2 cooking diploma. 

