'Double honour' for Robert James

CONGRATULATIONS to long-serving and hard-working trustee of the Town and Manor of Hungerford, Robert James, who has been presented with his British Empire Medal (BEM).

Mr James was awarded the honour in the New Year’s Honours list for services to the community of Hungerford and it was presented by the Lord Lieutenant of Berkshire, James Puxley, at Reading University last Thursday.

Mr James, who was watched by his proud family as he received his medal, said: “I had a double honour as the High Sheriff of Berkshire, Sarah Scrope, read my citation – a local girl and a local lad.”

Mrs Scrope spoke of the service Mr James had rendered to Hungerford via his tireless work for the Town and Manor, where he has spent 48 years as an elected trustee.

He was also its Constable from 1978 to 1980 and has since been honorary secretary of the charity’s commons and land management committee.

Mrs Scrope said: “Mr James is an inspirational leader... he has for many years been considered the ‘go to’ person in the town, whether it being a small matter or talking to the media about the Hungerford tragedy, during which he, and a small group of others, raised £1.23m for the surviving victims.”

She went on to list his many other achievements on behalf of the town and added that Mr James also founded the Hungerford Round Table in 1973.

She concluded by saying: “Mr James is one of Hungerford’s best ambassadors and is widely-respected in the community.

“With no specific title or job description, he has made a lifetime’s commitment to his community and made a positive difference to its smooth running.”