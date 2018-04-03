go

Newbury man gets suspended sentence for town centre attack

Victim was knocked unconscious by kick to the head, court hears

John Garvey

John Garvey

Court

A NEWBURY man who kicked his victim unconscious in a town centre attack has received a suspended jail sentence.

Jamie Pettman hugged his family in the public gallery at Reading Crown Court after learning he was not going directly to jail.

The court was told last Thursday how Pettman had been drinking with friends in Newbury town centre when he came across his victim, Simon Arnold.

During an altercation, Pettman knocked Mr Arnold to the ground and, without warning, kicked him in the head, the court was told.

Pettman, aged 31, who lives at The Quadrant in Newbury, admitted assaulting Mr Arnold, thereby causing him actual bodily harm, but claimed the kick had been accidental and he had stumbled while trying to attract a friend’s attention to what was going on.

The judge, Recorder Diane Campbell, told Pettman: “You had been drinking; you saw Mr Arnold with a group of people.

“The next thing Mr Arnold remembers is waking up on the ground. The kick was delivered without any prior warning.

“I’m not satisfied as to your reasons why you carried it out, although there does appear to have been an element of recklessness. 

“It was delivered with a shod foot and caused Mr Arnold a very large haematoma [a solid swelling of clotted blood].”

She said that Pettman had previous convictions for violence, but added that a mitigating factor was that he had not offended for the past 11 years.

Pettman was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation activity requirement of five days.

In addition, he was ordered to pay Mr Arnold £800 in compensation for his injuries and distress, plus £535 costs and a statutory victim services surcharge.

  • Tracer

    03/04/2018 - 11:11

    What is it with these yobs hugging their families? I thought they were "hard" men! Least it's not as shameful as the one with the "letter from mummy".

    Reply

  • grumpy

    03/04/2018 - 11:11

    Why suspended ??? and it should have been longer than 8 months

    Reply

  • NoisyNortherner

    03/04/2018 - 10:10

    It's interesting on stories like these that there's no explanation as to how the altercation started, or who instigated it. Might have been a mitigating factor in the sentence.

    Reply

  • Louise

    Louise

    03/04/2018 - 07:07

    Another inadequate sentence from the judiciary. With the level of violence, and previous he should be in jail, not walking the streets.,

    Reply

News

4comments

 
