Hungerford incident 'was carbon monoxide leak'

AN incident in Barnards Court, Hungerford, on Wednesday, was the result of a carbon monoxide leak, Newburytoday understands.

Amid continuing silence from Thames Valley Police, rumours began circulating in the town but one resident has said: "All the properties have Co2 alarms and one had been going off in one of the houses for days."

Emergency services descended on the area yesterday afternoon (Wednesday) and some residents were reportedly kept from their homes.

At least two ambulances, a fire engine, rapid response vehicle and police cars attended and some officers reportedly remain at the scene.

One resident said they were only allowed to enter their home after 9pm.

Both Thames Valley Police and Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue said on Wednesday night they are were unable to provide any information, amid mounting local speculation.

A spokesman for the press office of Thames Valley Police today (Wednesday) said that they remained too busy to release any details to the public.