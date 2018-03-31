Appeal over missing Newbury girl

POLICE have appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of a missing Newbury girl.

Rebecca Brown, aged 17, was last seen in Newbury yesterday (Good Friday) at about 10.30am.

She is 5ft 6ins tall, with a slim build and shoulder length brown hair.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a pink or beige puffer jacket, dark blue jeans and beige trainers.

Rebecca also wears brown rimmed glasses and has braces on her teeth.

She is known to frequent the Newbury, Bracknell and Reading areas.

The investigating officer, Pc William Smith, based at Newbury police station, said: “We are concerned for Rebecca’s well-being and are appealing for information to help us locate her.

“Rebecca, if you see this appeal, you are not in any trouble but we need you to get in touch to let us know that you are safe.

“Anyone with any information which could help us find Rebecca should call us on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180096262', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.