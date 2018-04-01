Missing Newbury girl found

A GIRL who was missing from Newbury has been found safe and well.

Police had appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of Rebecca Brown, 17, after she was reported missing two days ago.

But Miss Brown, who was last seen on Good Friday at about 10.30am, has now been located.

Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and media for sharing their appeal.

