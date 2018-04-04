Driver was over the limit after pub row

A MOTORIST crashed his car after discovering his girlfriend had sent revealing pictures to another man.

Unfortunately for Daniel Adam Lowe, he had been drinking, Reading magistrates heard on Thursday, March 15.

He then refused a breath test because he was angry at being handcuffed, the court was told.

Earlier, the 28-year-old, of Portway, Baughurst, had veered off the road and crashed his car into a ditch.

Maddy Charlesworth, prosecuting, said that when Mr Lowe was questioned he admitted he had been drinking and subsequently failed an initial, roadside breath test.

She added: “He was taken into custody to provide an evidential breath test at the police station, where he simply refused. No real explanation was given.”

Mr Lowe admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis at Newbury police station on February 12.

He has no prior convictions.

Julian Richards, defending, explained that his client, a mechanic, had been to the pub with his girlfriend and had intended to walk back to her home and stay with her.

However, he added: “While there, they had an argument when he realised she had been sending revealing images of herself to another man.

“He wanted to leave the scene and, regrettably, jumped into his car.

“He had driven about 100m when the vehicle slid and the wheel got stuck in a ditch.”

Mr Richards said he was initially breath tested by Ministry of Defence police officers, who were courteous to him.

He added: “He was fully co-operative and admitted he had been drinking.

“They called the [regular] police and, when they arrived, Mr Lowe was immediately manhandled and handcuffed.

“He was in pain and subsequently took photographs of injuries to his wrists.

“He felt unnecessary force was being used.

“He asked the officer why it was necessary to handcuff him and the officer replied that a previous suspect had bitten him.

“Mr Lowe refused to co-operate further as a matter of protest rather than as a deliberate attempt to evade justice.”

Magistrates fined Mr Lowe £500 and ordered him to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 17 months.