IN this week's Newbury Weekly News, mystery surrounds an incident in which the body of a man was found.

In other news, council leader denies responsibility for the disqualification of one of his councillors.

Plus, a man has been jailed for assaulting his mother. 

Meanwhile, time is running out for the future of a village facility. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a man is sentenced for causing grievous bodily harm in a brawl outside the town’s One Stop store.

In Thatcham this week, we preview the candidates standing for election in Thatcham west. 

And in Hampshire, Hampshire musicians practice in aid of charity and raise more than £1,600.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

